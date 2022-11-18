Shine the Light on Hunger returns; how to help throughout the metro

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — If you want to take part in giving, Shine the Light on Hunger is back for its 16th year.

It's in conjunction with the Holiday Lights Festival and the lights will go on at 6 p.m. Thanksgiving night at the Gene Leahy Mall.

The campaign raises money for the Food Bank for the Heartland and several companies are stepping up to match donations.

Every gift made before the end of the year will be matched up to $320,000 thousand dollars by the Conagra Brands Foundation, Scoular Foundation, Farm Credit Services of America and Bakers.

The food bank says the drive couldn't come at a better time.

"Right now, we are experiencing a tremendous need in our communities. We are seeing more and more people turning to the food bank and food pantries to help due to the mounting pressures of inflation, and we need the public support more than ever," said Stephanie Sullivan with Food Bank for the Heartland.

This year, organizers hope to raise enough money for 3 million meals.

To help, you can donate non-perishable food items at Baker's stores in Omaha and Bellevue. Just drop them in the blue barrels.

You can also donate at white parking meters around town or give online.

