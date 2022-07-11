OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — A repurposed shipping container will soon bring academic and community opportunities to the Gifford Park neighborhood thanks to Metropolitan Community College (MCC).

It’s called a Freight Farm, and its indoor, vertical growing system runs on solar power and uses less water than traditional farming.

Once it’s fully up and running, the Freight Farm is expected to produce more than two acres of food over the course of a year. Lettuce, kale, basil, flowers, radishes, and other root vegetables are expected to grow inside.

Organizers are hoping to grow vegetation that the community may be missing from other countries to promote a connection to different cultures.

The Freight Farm will act as a classroom for MCC students and host community programming for people of all ages.

“Our hope is to really reach people in the Gifford Park neighborhood and throughout the greater Omaha area. This Freight Farm is the first in Omaha, and the first in Nebraska that’s really going to focus on education,” said Gary Girard, Associate Vice President of Community and Workforce Education with MCC.

The Freight Farm is housed outside of Yates Illuminates, a non-profit-oriented community center undergoing renovations near 32nd and Davenport.

Programming is expected to begin in a few months.

