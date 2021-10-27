Shooting range which serves Iowa and Nebraska law enforcement completed

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Neb. (KMTV) — On Wednesday, Council Bluffs and Pottawattamie County officials dedicated an expansion at the Southwest Iowa Training Center. Those on hand celebrated the completion of a 100-yard range at the center.

Members of law enforcement who use the facility say the addition has been a plan for many years.

"The facility was designed and built in 2005. During the original design phase, there was a 100-yard range that was a part of that design, but there wasn't funding available to support it, so we built the other three ranges and the internal classrooms and all the other space and we updated that about two years ago and then we had the opportunity because of other funding that became free to build this range,” said one official.

More than 1,000 law enforcement officials complete firearms training and defensive tactic training at the center each year. It serves 58 different agencies from Iowa and Nebraska.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.