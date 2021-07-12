Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Shooting suspect still at large; the incident was near 56th and Orchard

items.[0].image.alt
(Source: Pixabay)
(Source: Pixabay)
Police
Posted at 5:33 PM, Jul 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-12 18:33:19-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Monday afternoon there was a shooting near 56th and Orchard in Omaha.

According to Omaha Police Department Public Information Officer Michael Pecha, the suspect is still at large and left the area in a white Ford F250 or F350.

Pecha said that one male victim was taken to CHI Bergan Mercy Hospital in critical condition. Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Blog.jpg

Weather

3:32 PM, Oct 04, 2018