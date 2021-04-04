Shooting under investigation in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - The Omaha Police Department is investigating a shooting.

Police responded to 20th and Maple Street just after 10 p.m. Saturday. Upon arrival, they found 31-year-old Deandre Jimerson suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Police said Jimerson told them that he was shot during an incident at a convenience store at 2704 Florence Blvd.

Jimerson was brought to Nebraska Med in critical condition. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at (402) 444-STOP.

