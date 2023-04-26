Shot fired toward deputy, hour-long standoff as Douglas County Sheriff's Office responds to call

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Douglas County Sheriff's Office says it was dispatched to a domestic disturbance at a residence in the area of 188th and Blondo Streets just before 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

Upon arrival, the deputy met with the victim outside of the residence. The deputy reported hearing a gunshot from within the house.

According to the sheriff's office, the deputy retreated behind his cruiser for safety and awaited backup. After an hour-long standoff, a 39-year-old man surrendered and was placed into custody without further incident.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.