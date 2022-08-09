Shots fired at two homes in Carson and Treynor, investigators suspect incidents are related

CARSON, Iowa. (KMTV) — Small towns in the area are known for being safe but shock rippled through Carson and Treynor early Saturday morning.

The Pottawattamie County Sheriff's Office received reports of shots fired at two homes. Authorities suspect the cases are related and an arrest has been made.

Police say 21-year-old Broc Livengood has been arrested for the shooting in Carson. Both homes were damaged but no one was injured.

It was just after 3 a.m. when Gary Ridgeley sat on his couch watching television when suddenly he heard shots.

"You hear the gun off and it was just pop, pop, pop, pop, pop, pop," Ridgeley said.

At his home, his family heard six gunshots with three hitting the house. Two bullets went through the house with one landing on the floor and the other shattering glass on the front door and going through a wall. The other bullet went upstairs.

"No one in my family has any problems with any people. We're very much to ourselves most of the time. It's not like we cause any issues," said Gary's granddaughter Austin Corbin.

Corbin was at the house when the shooting happened.

"It's always been one of the safest places you could ever go," Corbin said.

Not long after the shots in Carson, the Pottawattamie County Sheriff's Office also got calls from people who heard shots fired in Treynor.

Jon Harrill is a neighbor and father of the homeowner whose house got shot at.

"All we had out here is the bullet hole by the door and the one that hit the concrete. Actually, the one that hit the concrete. The bullet was laying up here on the porch so it must have hit that," Harrill said.

While no one has been arrested for the shooting in Treynor, authorities tell 3 News Now they're investigating to see if the incidents are related.

"Unbelievably pissed off, and you know. Let's just say I'm more pissed off than scared and the person wouldn't want to come around me," Harrill said.

For Corbin, she feels uneasiness in a place that should be a safe haven.

"What I want, my family to be okay again," Corbin said.

Livengood is out of jail on bail. He'll be back in court on the Carson charges next month.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.