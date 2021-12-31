Watch
Siena Francis House warming center open this weekend

Posted at 2:33 PM, Dec 31, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-31 15:33:02-05

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Those without housing will have a warm and dry place to stay at temporarily this weekend, at the Siena Francis House's community warming center.

The warming center will be open on both Jan. 1 and 2, between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. in accordance with weather forecasts.

Temperatures are expected to be quite low this weekend with windchills making it feel even colder. The warming center is open when temperatures are at or below 20 degrees or when weather is severe like the high wind storms on Dec. 15.

Siena Francis's warming center also provides access to basic needs, such as showers, warm clothing, food and the shelter of the warming center itself. The Siena Francis House is scheduled to provide food from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on both days.

The warming center has a capacity of 35 individuals and is located at 1702 Nicholas Street. It is open for those who are not already checked into an emergency shelter or other housing program.

