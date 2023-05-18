Similar names and historic connection links Omaha with new French sister city

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Thursday at the Gene Leahy Mall, there was a signing ceremony to solidify a sister city relationship between Omaha and Isigny-Omaha in France.

Mayor Jean Stothert signed the first friendship agreement in France in 2019 and today the signing in the United States with a delegation from the Isigny-Omaha Intercom, which represents 59 townships in Northern France an area that includes Omaha Beach, the American cemetery and other places of significance in World War Two.

The delegation's president compared both Omahas.

"(Besides) the name, which naturally brings us together, we have a good number of subjects that we can work. On culture, tourist, gastronomy, education, farm industry, and many other.”

It's Omaha’s seventh sister city, adding a new country to the list that includes locations in Japan, Germany, Ireland, Mexico, Lithuania and China.

