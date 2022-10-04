Simulcasting at Horsemen's Park set to move to infield, as construction on new casino begins soon

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Horsemen’s Park in Omaha will be adding a temporary facility as they construct Omaha’s first racetrack casino.

All simulcasting will soon be done in a temporary building in the infield of the horse track. That building will be used until the new casino building is fully renovated.

The plan is for the renovated Warhorse Casino to initially open next summer with slot machines, then later the full facility will open and the infield building will close.

The Omaha City Council unanimously approved a liquor license for the infield facility on Tuesday.

Lynne McNally, Chief Executive Officer with Nebraska Horsemen told 3 News Now the infield building is nearly done now and will be ready when they’re set to begin construction on the new casino in November.

Once open, Warhorse Casino will be the second racetrack casino to open in Nebraska.

