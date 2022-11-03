Singer-songwriter Thomas Rhett to perform in Omaha next year

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Multi-platinum singer-songwriter Thomas Rhett is performing across 40 cities next year — one being Omaha.

It's part of his Home Team Tour 23. Rhett will be joined by Cole Swindell and Nate Smith.

Rhett will take the stage at CHI Health Center on May 18, 2023.

The general public can purchase tickets starting Friday, November 11 at 10 a.m. on this website. Presale tickets are available for Citi card members starting Tuesday at noon until Thursday, Nov. 10 at 10 p.m. on this website.

“Being on the road is one of my favorite places to be,” said Thomas Rhett. “I can’t wait to see the joy on y’alls faces next year and with my buddies Cole Swindell and Nate Smith. We’re definitely gonna have a good time."

See the full tour dates below.

5/4/2023 - Des Moines, IA - Wells Fargo Arena

5/5/2023 - Peoria, IL - Peoria Civic Center Arena

5/6/2023 - Indianapolis, IN - Gainbridge Fieldhouse

5/18/2023 - Omaha, NE - CHI Health Center

5/19/2023 - Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile Center

5/20/2023 - St. Louis, MO - Enterprise Center

6/8/2023 - Albany, NY - MVP Arena

6/9/2023 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena

6/10/2023 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena

6/15/2023 - Tupelo, MS - Cadence Bank Arena

6/16/2023 - Lafayette, LA - CAJUNDOME

6/17/2023 - Bossier City, LA - Brookshire Grocery Arena

6/22/2023 -Lexington, KY - Rupp Arena

6/23/2023 - Charleston, WV - Charleston Coliseum

7/6/2023 - Buffalo, NY - KeyBank Center

7/7/2023 - Wilkes-Barre, PA - Mohegan Sun Arena

7/8/2023 - Boston, MA - TD Garden

7/13/2023 - Biloxi, MS - Mississippi Coast Coliseum

7/14/2023 - Greenville, SC - Bon Secours Wellness Arena

7/15/2023 - Knoxville, TN - Thompson-Boling Arena

7/20/2023 - Greensboro, NC - Greensboro Coliseum

7/21/2023 - Baltimore, MD - CFG Bank Arena

7/22/2023 - Belmont Park, NY - UBS Arena

7/27/2023 - St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center

7/28/2023 - Chicago, IL - United Center

7/29/2023 - Grand Rapids, MI - Van Andel Arena

8/3/2023 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center

8/4/2023 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center

8/5/2023 - Austin, TX - Moody Center

8/17/2023 - Oklahoma City, OK - Paycom Center

8/18/2023 - Wichita, KS - INTRUST Bank Arena

8/19/2023 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena

9/14/2023 - Estero, FL - Hertz Arena

9/15/2023 - Jacksonville, FL - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

9/16/2023 - Orlando, FL - Amway Center

9/21/2023 - Charlottesville, VA - John Paul Jones Arena

9/22/2023 - State College, PA - Bryce Jordan Center

9/23/2023 - Toledo, OH - Huntington Center

9/28/2023 - Birmingham, AL - The Legacy Arena at The BJCC

9/29/2023 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

