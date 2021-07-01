Single tickets for Omaha performances of Hamilton go on sale next Thursday

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Producer Jeffery Seller and Omaha Performing Arts announced Thursday that single tickets for Hamilton will go on sale July 8.

Starting at 10 a.m., tickets can be purchased at ticketomaha.com or in-person at noon at the Ticket Omaha Box Office in the Holland Center located at 1200 Douglas St.

Tickets will be available for performances from October 26 through November 14 which take place at the Orpheum Theater.

There will be a maximum purchase limit of eight tickets per household. Prices will range from $59 to $179 with a limited amount of $249 premium seats for each performance.

A lottery for 40 $10 seats will take place for all performances. Details on that will be shared later.

“It's tempting to get tickets any way you can. There are many sites and people who are selling overpriced, and in some cases, fraudulent tickets. For the best seats, the best prices and to eliminate the risk of counterfeit tickets, all purchases for the Omaha engagement should be made through Ticket Omaha,” said Seller.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.