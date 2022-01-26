Sioux City man arrested in connection to US Capitol riot

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — A northwest Iowa man has been arrested and faces four federal charges in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol after a relative tipped off the FBI.

Court records say an FBI agent arrested Kenneth Bruce Rader Jr., age 53, on Jan. 20 in Sioux City. He is charged with knowingly entering a restricted building, two counts of disorderly and disruptive conduct, and demonstrating in a Capitol building.

Just two days after the Capitol riot, the FBI received a tip from someone who referred to Rader as “my radicalized family member” and indicated Rader had shared videos of himself at the Capitol.

A federal complaint from the U.S. District Court in Sioux City includes a photo of Rader appearing to take a selfie in a Trump 2020 sweatshirt outside of the U.S. Capitol, and surveillance footage that appears to match the selfie but from inside the building.

The Sioux City Journal reported that, "In August, the FBI sent a preservation letter to Facebook to preserve Rader's account, which included profile pictures showing a burning American flag on the date of the Nov. 7, 2020, election, and a large Q, a reference to QAnon conspiracy theorists.

A public defender obtained to represent Rader did not immediately respond to a message.

