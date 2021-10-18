Watch
Sioux City man convicted or running over man on motorcycle

File Photo
gavel
Posted at 12:12 PM, Oct 18, 2021
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) — A 40-year-old Sioux City man has been convicted of two counts of attempted murder after he ran over another man on a motorcycle. A Monona County jury found Jayme Powell guilty of attempted murder and other charges Friday.

Authorities arrested Powell on Dec. 27 after he fired shots at a vehicle and then ran over Richard Polack, who was on a motorcycle, on southbound Interstate 29 near Whiting, Iowa. Prosecutors said Powell fled the scene and later stole two pickup trucks before he was arrested in Sioux City.

Police said Powell and Polack, of Sioux City, had been in a fight before the confrontation on the interstate.

