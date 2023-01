OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Six people were taken to the hospital including four kids after a fire just north of 24th and Farnam on Wednesday.

The fire broke out around 9 p.m. at an apartment.

Douglas County Dispatch confirms that one of those people — an adult — had serious injuries.

Crews say they were able to contain the fire to one room and were able to put it out quickly. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

