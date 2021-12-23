Six men sentenced, 13 others in Nebraska arrested for sexual exploitation of same child victim

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — Yesterday a Furnas County man was sentenced to life in prison for felony charges relating to the sex trafficking of a 15-year-old victim.

After William "Billy" Quinn of Oxford was sentenced for 13 charges, Furnas County District Court Judge James Doyle IV sentenced five other men ranging in age from 23 to 50 years old for charges of either first degree sexual assault or child abuse, with some required to register as sex offenders.

Terry Smith, 39, and Bucky Weaver, 41, both of Oxford, received identical sentences of five years probation, 90 days in jail, a $1,000 fine and required to register as sex offenders for first degree sexual assault.

Jacob Kramer, 23 of Oxford, and Justin Brooks, 32 of Arapahoe, received the same sentences as Smith and Weaver but without the requirement to register as sex offenders for child abuse.

Carl Kramer, 50 of Oxford, was sentenced to two counts of child abuse, five years probation, 180 days in jail and a fine of $2,000 without a requirement to register as a sex offender for child abuse.

This information was provided in a news release distributed by Attorney General Doug Peterson. 13 others have been arrested in connection to the sexual exploitation of the same victim, whose name has not been released as a minor.

Quinn was sentenced first and is said to have been the ringleader in the five month-long sexual exploitation, and was convicted on 13 of 14 felony charges. Quinn, 52, would be required to serve 176.5 years before he would be eligible for parole, as he was sentenced to serve a minimum of 176.5 years to the maximum 304 years in prison.

A comprehensive investigation was conducted by numerous local, county and state law enforcement agencies. This ranges from the Norfolk and Kearney police departments, to the Furnas, Sarpy and Douglas County Sheriff's offices, to Nebraska State Patrol and other arms of Nebraska's judicial offices.

