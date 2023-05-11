Watch Now
Six taken to hospital after Thursday morning crash near 30th and Bedford

Posted at 10:29 AM, May 11, 2023
OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Initial reports indicate six people were taken to the hospital after a crash that occurred near 30th and Bedford Streets.

One person was transported in critical condition out of precaution, while the other five were transported in serious condition.

All involved in the crash were adults.

The crash occurred around 9 a.m.

3 News Now will update the story as more information becomes available.

