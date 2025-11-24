Six-year-old hospitalized after pit bull attack

A 6-year-old girl was sent to the hospital after being attacked by 2 pit bulls early Sunday morning in north Omaha.

Police reports show the attack happened just after 2:30 a.m. on North 41st Street. Officers found the girl in a bedroom with multiple bite wounds.

Omaha Police Department said medics took the girl to University of Nebraska Medical Center, where she's expected to make a lengthy but successful recovery.

The Nebraska Humane Society removed the dogs from the home after the mother gave up custody.

