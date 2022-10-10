Skatefest brings Omaha skateboarders together for a day of fun

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — It's an event put on by Skatefest Omaha. Skateboarders came to James F. Lynch park on Sunday for skate competitions, food and fun.

Blake Harris, the executive director of Skatefest Omaha, grew up skateboarding in Omaha and said putting on this event was a way to inspire kids and give them something to look forward to.

"The kids who participate, man, they love it. It is something they look forward to all year, they work at the skate park, practice, practice, practice, practice, all the way up until the event, and the event is kind of a day to show off their skills," Harris said.

Harris said the event gives kids something to dedicate themselves to. The ages range from eight to 25 but anyone is welcome.

For more information about Skatefest Omaha and its events visit skatefestomaha.com

