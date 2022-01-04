Slight decrease in influenza activity, Douglas County Health Department reports

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — As national influenza activity is rising, the Douglas County Health Department reports a slight decrease in the area, though it is predicted to increase locally over the next few weeks.

A total of 728 laboratory-confirmed cases of influenza have been reported since Oct. 1, 2021, with 181 of the cases reported last week.

There have been no reports of deaths attributed to influenza flu in Douglas County, though adult flu deaths are not required to be reported by law.

The demographic suffering from the highest number of cases of influenza are 25 years of age and younger.

The DCHD reported on Tuesday that hospital admissions, emergency department visits and outpatient visits with influenza-like illness are all moderate in percentage.

"These indicators may be influenced by the high level of COVID-19 transmission in the community as it is difficult to distinguish influenza from COVID-19 symptoms," a DCHD press release read.

More detailed information from the weekly influenza surveillance activity report is available here.

