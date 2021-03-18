Slight homelessness increase in Nebraska when comparing 2019 to 2020

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Thursday, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) released the 2020 Annual Homelessness Assessment Report (AHAR) Part 1 to Congress. Looking at Nebraska, overall homelessness was down but there was an increase in homelessness among families.

The report included the following key findings in the state:

Homelessness is up - There was a 1.6% (39 people) increase in overall homelessness since 2019. The total number of people experiencing homelessness counted in the 2020 PIT: 2,404.

Unsheltered homelessness is up - Unsheltered homelessness increased 30% (33 people) since 2019. The total number of people experiencing unsheltered homelessness counted in the 2020 PIT: 143.

Family homelessness is up - Homelessness among families with children is up 4.9% (32 people in families) since 2019. The total number of people in families with children experiencing homelessness counted in the 2020 PIT: 682. This is the first time in a decade that across the country family homelessness did not decrease in the PIT count.

Veteran homelessness is down - Veteran homelessness decreased, down 12.6% (22 veterans) since 2019. The total number of Veterans experiencing homelessness counted in 2020 PIT: 153.

Chronic homelessness is down - Chronic homelessness among individuals decreased 3.8% (16 individuals) since 2019. The total number of individuals experiencing chronic homelessness counted in the 2020 PIT: 406.

Youth homelessness is down - The number of youth experiencing homelessness is 1.3 percent lower compared with 2019. The total number homeless youth counted in the 2020 PIT: 149.

Homelessness and racial equity - People identifying as African Americans and indigenous people, including Native Americans and Pacific Islanders, accounted for 26.2% of all people experiencing homelessness in Nebraska.

The report also revealed that homelessness was increasing prior to the pandemic.

You can read about the details that pertain to Nebraska below:

