Slow your roll: Construction underway on many routes to Husker spring game

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — It seems spring has barely started, what with the snow that fell Thursday night over the metro, and football season seems like a distant horizon. So it's all the more understandable for Husker football fans to get extra excited for Saturday's spring game at Memorial Stadium, but the Nebraska Department of Transportation wants to make sure that everyone will make it there safely.

There is active construction work being performed near the stadium, and NDOT recommends avoiding Exit 409, as it may be forced to close completely to gameday traffic. Therefore, drivers who are traveling from the west should take Exit 397 to Rosa Parks Way to downtown Lincoln, and drivers who are traveling east should take Exit 401 to south I-80 into downtown.

There are already 30% more vehicles on the road around Lincoln on the average Husker gameday, which clogs up the road and causes longer wait times. Therefore, NDOT says "drivers are encouraged to pack their patience" by planning ahead for the extra traffic delays and to stay safe with a "buckle up, phone down."

For more traffic information in real-time, visit Nebraska's 511 Traveler System.

