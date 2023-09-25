Small Omaha group protests State Sen. Riepe's decisions on abortion

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — A small group of people from Students for Life protested at State Senator Merv Riepe's church he attends in Omaha.

They're upset over Riepe's decision to not vote on "The Nebraska Heartbeat Act," which would have banned abortions after six weeks if a medical professional could detect a heartbeat.

After that bill failed, Riepe supported a different version of an abortion bill. It's paired with other measures in LB 574. Still, pro-life advocates are upset Riepe went against his campaign promises.

"The goal of today is to bring to awareness that almost a million lives are lost each year due to abortion. And to tell Merv Riepe that his voters are watching his decisions," said Luke Wooten, a member of Maverick Students for Life.

Riepe would have been the 33rd vote on the Nebraska Heartbeat Act, causing the almost total abortion ban to fail.

