SMALL TOWN CHARM: Why Ashland is seeing a development boom

ASHLAND, Neb. (KMTV) — While the downtown is relatively quiet in the town of just over 3,000 people, other areas of Ashland are bustling with activity.

Signs of new development are not at all hard to find. Tim Uryasz is part of the growth, the owner of Ashland Brewing Company is building a brewery just off the highway that runs through town. He's familiar with the area.

“Our family has kinda come up regularly for family events over the last 20, 30, 40 years and Ashland has just been in our hearts ever since,” He said.

When the brewery is up and running, Uryasz believes he'll have a good customer base.

It seems people not only want to work in Ashland, but live there too. The Ashland Chamber of Commerce stated that a number of housing developments are underway bringing hundreds of new homes to the area in an effort to meet growing demand.

The chamber credits the small town atmosphere and annual events that attract as many as 10,000 people to the town each year.

New schools have been built and a hospital clinic is on the way.

Uryasz hopes his brewery will continue to bring more visitors, doing his part to keeping the town moving forward.

“We’re kind of in that cornerstone between Omaha and Lincoln.” Uryasz said. “The growth will continue in Ashland and we’re excited for that.”

Uryasz plans to have the Ashland Brewing Company open by 2025.

