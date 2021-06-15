Smoke at Fontenelle Forest due to a controlled burn

BELLEVUE, Neb. (KMTV) — If you see smoke billowing over Fontenelle Forest, there’s no reason for alarm. According to Fontenelle Forest, a controlled burn is being carried out along several trails in the area.

The burns will be happening near the Oak, Indian and Bladdernut Trails and will be monitored by Fontenelle fire crews. None of the trails are closed at this time.

Fontenelle Forest shared the information via Facebook:

