Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Smoke at Fontenelle Forest due to a controlled burn

items.[0].image.alt
Orlin Wagner/AP
File
Virus Outbreak Burning Prairie
Posted at 10:49 AM, Jun 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-15 11:49:07-04

BELLEVUE, Neb. (KMTV) — If you see smoke billowing over Fontenelle Forest, there’s no reason for alarm. According to Fontenelle Forest, a controlled burn is being carried out along several trails in the area.

The burns will be happening near the Oak, Indian and Bladdernut Trails and will be monitored by Fontenelle fire crews. None of the trails are closed at this time.

Fontenelle Forest shared the information via Facebook:

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Blog.jpg

Weather

3:32 PM, Oct 04, 2018