Snoop Dogg to perform in the 402 on 4/20

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — The D-O double G is coming to Lincoln in two months. Legendary West Coast rapper Snoop Dogg, who recently performed on "the biggest stage in music" at the Super Bowl halftime show earlier this month in Inglewood, California, will perform at Pinnacle Bank Arena on April 20.

General public ticket sales for "The 420 Special: Snoop Dogg With Koe Wetzel" will open this Friday at 10 a.m. Snoop Dogg will also host two VIP parties, one before and one after the concert, on the Pinnacle Bank Arena property, where he is said to be planning to perform a private DJ set.

Koe Wetzel is a Texas-born music artist who dabbles in a range of genres including Americana, hard rock, country and grunge. Wetzel has 1.7 million monthly Spotify listeners and met Snoop Dogg last summer and appeared in viral internet memes.

Snoop Dogg, who briefly went by Snoop Lion and whose real name is Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr., started as one of the original bedrock rappers on the West Coast along with Dr. Dre, with whom he performed in the Super Bowl LVI Pepsi Halftime Show. He has released albums since 1993 and has been nominated for 17 Grammy Awards, though has never won. His top hits include "Gin and Juice," "Drop It Like It's Hot," "The Next Episode" and "Young and Wild and Free."

The California-born celebrity's presence has extended far beyond the scope of the music world and has appeared alongside a variety of celebrities in other genres including Martha Stewart, Kevin Hart and Katy Perry among various professional athletes. He has been a voice actor on many adult animation series ranging from King of the Hill to Boondocks and American Dad, to real-life appearances in Trailer Park Boys to 90201 to Weeds and more in film.

Speaking of weed(s), Snoop Dogg is well-known for being an avid cannabis user, frequently performing with a blunt in hand while including many a lyric about marijuana. He's embarked on several businesses ventures to invest green to sell green, including a weed delivery startup in California, a digital media business for marijuana news and even his own brand of cannabis products called "Leafs By Snoop," where he is said to have become the first major celebrity to brand and market a legal marijuana product line. Only a limited number of cannabis-based products are legal in Nebraska, however.

Earlier this year on Feb. 9, Snoop Dogg acquired Death Row Records, the label that first signed him in 1992, and recently released his own album called "B.O.D.R. (Bacc on Death Row)."

