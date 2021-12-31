Snow emergency effective in La Vista starting at midnight Saturday

LA VISTA, Neb. (KMTV) — While fireworks go off and champagne bottles pop tonight to ring in the new year, the City of La Vista will already be hard at work to keep roads safe.

Starting at midnight Saturday, Jan. 1, the City of La Vista will be in a snow emergency for 24 hours.

The city asks that all vehicles be removed from residential streets to allow plow crews to clear the roads.

The Nebraska State Patrol advises drivers to slow down when approaching snow plows, as they often travel around 25-30 mph or less, and to not drive closer than 100 feet from behind plows or maintenance vehicles as it is illegal.

When plows are spreading road salt or sand, the vehicle will have a flashing colored light.

The snow emergency will expire at midnight the following day.

