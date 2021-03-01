Soil around some Omaha homes may pose lead-exposure risks

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — If you live in or work on older homes, it’s important to know whether there’s lead in the soil surrounding it. To help keep you and your family safe, the City of Omaha Lead Information Office and Omaha Healthy Kids Alliance launched a campaign to help raise awareness about the issue and provide resources.

The Dig Into Lead Safety program is urging people to check before they dig by going to www.OmahaLead.org . There, people can see if they should have their soil tested. You can also call 402-731-3045 to ask about a test.

If a test comes back positive, the city will work with property owners to address the issue.

Homes that were built before 1978 may have used lead-based paints said Omaha Healthy Kids Alliance.

According to the Environmental Protection Agency, lead can lead to a number of health problems and young children are especially at risk:

In Children, exposure to lead can cause:

Behavior and learning problems

Lower IQ and Hyperactivity

Slowed growth

Hearing Problems

Anemia

In pregnant mothers it can cause:

Cause the baby to be born too early or too small;

Hurt the baby’s brain, kidney’s, and nervous system;

Increase the likelihood of learning or behavioral problems; and

Put the mother at risk for miscarriage.

Risks posed to other adults

Cardiovascular effects, increased blood pressure and incidence of hypertension

Decreased kidney function; and

Reproductive problems (in both men and women)

