Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Some residents displaced after apartment fire early Wednesday

items.[0].image.alt
Kent Leutzen
apartment fire.jfif
Posted at 6:17 AM, May 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-12 07:24:24-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Some residents of Tiffany Tower Apartments are displaced Wednesday morning following a fire that broke out on the 5th floor, according to authorities.

Residents of the building were evacuated around 3 a.m. and the fire was reported out around 5 a.m.

Fire damage is reported on the 5th and 6th floor and smoke/water damage exists throughout the complex.

There are about 20 units in the building in total.

Officials said there are no reported injuries and the Red Cross has been notified to help residents in need.

Those living on floors 1-3 are able to go back inside while residents on floors 4-6 can't due to damage.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Blog.jpg

Weather

3:32 PM, Oct 04, 2018