Some residents displaced after apartment fire early Wednesday

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Some residents of Tiffany Tower Apartments are displaced Wednesday morning following a fire that broke out on the 5th floor, according to authorities.

Residents of the building were evacuated around 3 a.m. and the fire was reported out around 5 a.m.

Fire damage is reported on the 5th and 6th floor and smoke/water damage exists throughout the complex.

There are about 20 units in the building in total.

Officials said there are no reported injuries and the Red Cross has been notified to help residents in need.

Those living on floors 1-3 are able to go back inside while residents on floors 4-6 can't due to damage.

One fire truck is still on scene.



I’m told this is because the alarm system in the building is no longer working and OFD cannot get ahold of building management.



OFD wants to make sure alarm system is working before they leave in case another fire we’re to break out. pic.twitter.com/ziNUJILmjU — Kent Luetzen (@KentLuetzen) May 12, 2021

