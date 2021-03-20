Some Sarpy County offices to move in April

PAPILLION, Neb. (KMTV) - Some county offices in Sarpy County are slated to move in April.

On April 5, the Veterans Service Office and Information Systems department will move into the 1102 Building at 1102 E. 1st Street in Papillion.

Starting April 12, the Treasurer, Assessor and Vehicle Inspection Services will be located the 1102 Building.

The county bought the 1102 Building to accommodate construction of the Sarpy County Correctional Center on the Sarpy County Courthouse Campus.

The Sarpy County Election Commission and Jury Commission moved to the 1102 Building earlier this year.

Some offices will remain on the Sarpy County Courthouse Campus, including Administration, Planning & Building, the County Clerk’s Office and all court-related functions including the County Attorney’s Office, Public Defender’s Office, Clerk of the District Court, County Court Clerk and courtrooms.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.