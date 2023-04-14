'Something for everyone': What's new this year on the Durham Museum's River City History tours

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Durham Museum is looking to bring Omaha’s past to life once again, with this year’s River City History Tours.

"There are a variety a different topics to choose from," Jessica Brummer communications director Durham Musuem said.

The guided tours will feature the city’s brewing history, important historical figures and much more.

A shuttle bus will replace the trolley this year and for those who don’t want to remain inside, there’s an all new walking tour.

The walking tour will feature common attractions, along with others that are not.

"You’ll get to learn some seedier things that happened downtown back in the day, all while walking around our beautiful downtown area, " Brummer said.

Brummer said the Museum's goal is to better connect guests to the city they call home.

The shuttle bus and walking tours will run from May-September. Additional information on how to purchase tickets can be found at Durham Museum's website.

