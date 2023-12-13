South central Omaha silos visible from interstate could be replaced by housing

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) —



Unused silos could be replaced by apartments in south central Omaha.

Patrick Mason, part of the development team, says full plans wouldn't be created until the city gives the go-ahead: Including designating an area including the silos as extremely blighted and a Community Redevelopment Area, and providing TIF funding.

Video shows how some in the neighborhood feel about the possibility.

Down the road, land directly north of the silos could also become apartments, Mason said.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

These unused silos behind me could be replaced by housing.

I'm Aaron Hegarty and I'm near 35th and Vinton.

You might be more familiar with these silos looking from the other side. That's because they're right along the interstate.

What some call an Omaha landmark could be replaced by apartments.

People living in the area seem to have mixed feelings.

Joe Connelly, who lives in the area: "It'd be cool if they were able to use the silos for a more effective use like apartments. But it'd be kind of sad if they tore them down."

Patrick Mason of the development team told me on the phone it all could go or some silos could remain for historical purposes and to act as a sound barrier from the interstate.

That and the number of units are details he says he doesn't yet know, as fully planning the site won't be done unless the city council approves the area as extremely blighted and TIF funding is approved.

That's something Councilmember Ron Hug has said he's heard from constituents about.

Hug: "I understand nobody wants to say hey I live in a blighted area."

But he says a lot of the area that would be designated that way is commercial and industrial.

The developer tells me TIF assistance is necessary to make it a viable project and it would help address a need for housing. He said it's a good location: next to an existing trail and near the interstate and Highway 75.

Up at her shop on Center, Amelia Rosser of the Hanscom Park Neighborhood Association says she'd welcome change.

Rosser: "As long as it includes all the stakeholders that are going to be affected by it, I think developing the silos that are along I-80 would be a really good thing for our city."

The first step for the project is city council approving the area as extremely blighted. A hearing for that is set for January 9.

This project is still in the early stages. And the developer stressed there isn't much of a timeline let on when this could become a reality. But he says demolition wouldn't start until late next year at the very earliest.

Reporting near 35th and Vinton, I'm Aaron Hegarty.

