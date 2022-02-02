South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem endorses Herbster for Nebraska governor

LINCOLN, Neb. (Nebraska Examiner) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, a fixture on conservative television and radio for her state’s relaxed-regulation approach to COVID-19, on Wednesday endorsed Nebraska gubernatorial candidate Charles Herbster.

Herbster, an early favorite in the Republican primary race, announced the endorsement by press release a day after his top opponent, Jim Pillen, got the support of the Nebraska Farm Bureau.

Herbster was Noem’s first endorsement for governor this election cycle, her campaign manager said.

In a prepared statement, Noem called Herbster a “strong conservative” with “decades of experience as a farmer, rancher, and successful businessman.” She praised his commitment to bringing an “America First agenda” to Nebraska.

Herbster said in a campaign statement that he was honored to have Noem’s endorsement. He called her a “strong and principled governor” and said he looked forward to fighting “federal overreach” beside her.

Herbster has donated thousands to Noem’s campaigns over the years. She has flown to political events on private planes Herbster supplied.

Noem recently announced she was running for re-election in South Dakota after briefly flirting with a presidential bid.

Nebraska Examiner is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Nebraska Examiner maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Cate Folsom for questions: info@nebraskaexaminer.com. Follow Nebraska Examiner on Facebook and Twitter.

