South Omaha beautification project carried out on Friday

SOUTH OMAHA, NEB. (KMTV) — If you've ever driven down historic 24th street in South Omaha, then you've seen the art. The area is full of color and culture.

The South Omaha Business Improvement Development was out all on Friday day planting flowers along historic 24th street ahead of the busy Mother's day weekend, for all to come out and enjoy.

"I feel like it gives a sense of community and optimism, and it's a beautiful day, what better way to spend it than on the dirt," said Karen Pesek, a volunteer.

Volunteers were 24th street business owners, community members and even a few city government officials.

"It's a community that is so vibrant, and so we try to have these beautification projects so that everybody feels invited so that people from other parts of the city recognize it and come and spend their dollars here on 24th street," said Karen Pesek.

Area leaders are eager to help improve South Omaha, and Friday was an example of the community coming together for good changes.

"I think South Omaha is a community that sometimes people want to pick on its faults, and there is plenty of beauty to be seen. I think that if we who live down here make a point of showing and proving that we have a beautiful side to show and inviting people to see it, that is going to do the most for us," said Ross Pesek, chairman of the South Omaha Business Improvement Development Board.

Volunteers rotated throughout the day, working hard, filling 66 large planters across 24th Street, spanning from L Street to Q Street.

This project was funded through the South Omaha Business Improvement Development Board in partnership with the City of Omaha.