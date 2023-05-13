South Omaha Cinco de Mayo celebration kicks off on Friday

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — It's been a week since Cinco de Mayo, but the celebration continues into the weekend.

The first day of the festival on 24th Street in South Omaha and started at 5 p.m. and lasted until 10:30 p.m. on Friday.

It continues from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m. until 9:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Saturday's celebrations start with a parade along 24th Street from D to L Street. There is a free shuttle from MCC's South Omaha Campus to the parade.

Folks nearby can expect road closures in the area as 24th Street will be closed between L and Q for three days because of the festival.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.