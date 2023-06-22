South Omaha community center needs donations: 'We want to help our community'

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Generation Diamond Community Center provides resources to those experiencing homelessness or who have been recently released from prison.

Now, its executive director hopes the community can come together to help keep it open. Walk inside the South Omaha non-profit, and chances are you won't be alone.

Founder and Executive Director Blanca Mejia said there’s often a line of people waiting to get in before the doors open.

“Some of them, they’re homeless, they're living under the bridges,” Mejia said. “When we open they come take a shower and eat.”

Generation Diamond is focused on those experiencing homelessness or transitioning out of the prison system. The goal is to get those people back on their feet with a wide array of services that go beyond basic needs.

Gary Benford, a regular visitor said he suffered multiple strokes and gets help from the nonprofit’s many classes.

“They have trauma classes and other classes I can take to help me out,” said Benford.

Another visitor, James Chambers said the nonprofit provides much-needed mental health services.

“It helps us grow as a community,” said Chambers. “We need this place badly.”

Right now, Generation Diamond is struggling, according to Mejia, the biggest challenges are funds and staffing.

“We have a gap (of) $270,000 to make sure that we cover at least four (to) five months until we receive what we’re expecting to receive,” said Mejia.

According to Mejia, there’s a total of only four people running the community center, and she would like to see that number double. Due to the challenges, the nonprofit is open only three days a week.

Mejia and those who come here said that losing the community center is the last thing they want to see. She’s pleading for support — not for her, but for the many who depend on her nonprofit.

“Please help us to keep our doors open,” she said. “We want to help our community.”

To donate to Mejia’s nonprofit, you can text the word “give” to (402) 225-0204.

