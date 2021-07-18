South Omaha community members band together to feed neighbors after severe storm

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — After the severe storm last weekend, many were out of power for days, resulting in refrigerators turning warm and food being lost.

"A lot of people in this area just now got power back so they lost all their food. They lost everything and they probably don’t have much money because they’ve been trying to get by for a week," said Misty Martin, a community member.

Throughout the storm, many were thinking of their neighbors.

"It was crazy. Picking up trees. No electricity. You worry about everyone else not having electricity," said community member Mike Botus.

South Omaha residents decided they wanted to help their community so they came together and gathered food from residents and local businesses and hosted a cookout Saturday afternoon.

Hot dogs, burgers, snacks and more were available for any body who needed a meal.

"Everyone was out of power for so long and lost all their food so we waned to come together and cook for the neighborhood so they can have a meal and know we’re still looking out for everybody. We’re all still here and we care," said community member Jenny Curtis.

"It feels good to be able to give back to our community because we are south Omaha proud," Martin said.