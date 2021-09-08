South Omaha Mural Project celebrates Black culture in the city

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The South Omaha Mural Project continues with artists working to complete a mural celebrating Black culture in the city.

The mural focuses on the history, personal experiences and visions for the future of the Black community in South Omaha.

Project leaders chose the Highland South and Indian Hills area for the mural.

"This is just a reminder that we have all played very important roles in building up our community and we play equally important roles in continuing to build it up. So I think that this, and the other murals that have been painted in this whole project speak to that. And that's very very important,” said an artist working on the project.

The mural project is also shedding light on research conducted by the Southside Redevelopment Corporation that's focused on understanding the needs of the community for new housing.

Learn more: southomahamuralproject.com

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.