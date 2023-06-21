South Omaha resident starts circulation process of recall petition against Councilman Vinny Palermo

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — There is an update on the recall petition submitted for Omaha City Councilman Vinny Palermo.

The petition circulator and South Omaha resident, Jonathan Renteria picked up the papers last week.

On Tuesday, 3 News Now reporter Molly Hudson caught up with him as he started the circulation process.

The petition paperwork says "We, the voters of District 4, demand the immediate recall of Councilman Vinny Palermo for failing to uphold the trust of his constituents by violating his probation, abusing his power for personal gain and being charged with nine felony counts."

Renteria has 30 days to get just over 2,400 hundred signatures. A goal he hopes to reach over the next couple of weeks.

"I am going to be knocking (on) doors and letting them know what is going on in South Omaha. No matter what happens with this effort people are going to know that South Omaha is going to be heard, going forward, no matter what," Renteria said.

Renteria has until July 15, to get the signatures and return the papers to the Douglas County Election Commission for verification.

