South Omaha Victory Boxing club holds fundraising dinner after losing usual grant money

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — For years, Victory Boxing Club has relied on grants to help sustain its mission. It serves kids in South Omaha by teaching them boxing, along with sportsmanship. But this year, the grant money didn't come through.

To help raise the funds, the organization hosted a spaghetti dinner on Friday. The money will go towards cooling the place down in the summer months.

The group said they are not afraid of hard work, so they rolled up their sleeves to make air conditioning a reality for the kids.

“In the 16 years we've been in this building, we've never been able to host a show. We do boxing events throughout the year, but we only do one in May and one in September. Because in the summer months, it's too hot when you get 200 people in here,” said Rev. Servando Perales.

The dinner is $12 a plate and lasted until 8 p.m.

