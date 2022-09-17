Southwest Iowa Art Tour celebrates local artists throughout 11 different towns this weekend

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa. (KMTV) — The ninth annual Southwest Iowa Art Tour takes place this weekend, showcasing the work of more than 70 artists in the region.

The self-guided tour is spread out across 11 towns like Neola, Glenwood and Red Oak, making for the perfect little road trip.

One location is at PACE's Hoff Center in Council Bluffs where local vendors will be on-site both Saturday and Sunday.

Food will be available from a special pop-up by Chef Around the Block on Saturday from noon to 7:30 p.m. Local artist Tim Guthrie will also hold a special speaker event from 2 to 3 p.m. on Saturday.

It's also one of the final times to see their New Masters and Jeff Koterba exhibits, with all pieces available for purchase.

“I would invite people to come out to this and feel welcome to come out to it because it’s not a high-brow event, it celebrates art in all its forms, and everyone is welcome in that respect. And that’s basically what our building is all about, our institute, PACE in the Hoff Family Arts and Culture Center — is to start a renaissance with the community by making art accessible to all. And this is one of those things," said Creative Director Adam Van Osdel.

Admission is free. The event runs at the Hoff Center from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday.

For more information, visit the Southwest Iowa Art Tour website and PACE's website.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.