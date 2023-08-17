Southwest Iowa teacher arrested on multiple counts of child abuse

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Union County Sheriff Mark Shepherd confirmed on Thursday afternoon that Ryan Kissell, 42, of Creston was arrested on the following charges:



24 counts of various lascivious acts with a child

21 counts of second-degree sexual abuse

1 count of continuous sexual abuse of a child

Kissell was a teacher and football coach at Nodaway Valley High School near Greenfield, Iowa.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.