Southwest Iowa teacher arrested on multiple counts of child abuse

Posted at 4:47 PM, Aug 17, 2023
OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Union County Sheriff Mark Shepherd confirmed on Thursday afternoon that Ryan Kissell, 42, of Creston was arrested on the following charges:

  • 24 counts of various lascivious acts with a child
  • 21 counts of second-degree sexual abuse
  • 1 count of continuous sexual abuse of a child

Kissell was a teacher and football coach at Nodaway Valley High School near Greenfield, Iowa.
