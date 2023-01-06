Southwest offers air miles to those affected by holiday chaos; some people still don't have their bags

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Southwest Airlines still has lingering issues following its problems over the holidays. The airline is now offering new incentives to the tens of thousands of people impacted by last week's travel chaos.

The airline admitted it's going to take longer to reunite owners with their lost luggage.

Toya Martin said she's still waiting for southwest to return all her items. Southwest said in an internal memo many bags are still in limbo and will require several more days to reunite passengers with their lost items.

Southwest aims to make amends for last week's cancellations that disrupted countless holiday plans by offering 25-thousand frequent flyer bonus points, worth about $300, in addition to reimbursement and refunds.

But that may not be enough for passengers like Martin.

"I don't think I will ever use Southwest and I love Southwest – I love Southwest. But this has been a nightmare,” she said.

While Southwest appears to have recovered from those massive disruptions, some of its workers said the airline should focus on repairing the back-end infrastructure that contributed to the problems in the first place.

Those who need to get money back from Southwest can go to Southwest.com/traveldisruption . They can put in confirmation numbers and names and request a refund from the airline.

