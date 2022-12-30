Southwest says to expect usual operations to begin Friday; Omaha couple relieved to see wedding party

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — As Southwest Airlines still operated at about a third of its normal schedule on Thursday, the carrier said travelers can expect that to change Friday.

"We are encouraged by the progress we've made to realign crew, their schedules, and our fleet. With another holiday weekend full of important connections for our valued customers and employees, we are eager to return to a state of normalcy," the company said in a statement Thursday morning. "We know even our deepest apologies – to our customers, to our employees, and to all affected through this disruption – only go so far."

It directs customers here "to submit refund and reimbursement requests for meals, hotel, and alternate transportation; as well as to connect Customers to their baggage."

At Eppley Airfield on Thursday, information boards showed many flights in and out of Omaha were still canceled and it seemed to be more than days prior.

Southwest luggage was still sectioned off in a temporary holding area Thursday, but it was much less than the day before.

Much like Wednesday, there was no line at the Southwest kiosk when 3 News Now was there Thursday. It's a big difference from Tuesday, when frustrated flyers or would-be flyers, waited in line for hours.

One Southwest flight that came in early in the afternoon from Phoenix carried a group of bridesmaids set to be in an Omaha wedding on New Year's Eve.

Southwest's issues had been causing Kelsey Spackler, the bride, and Jeff Zindel, the groom, lots of anxiety over whether or not half of Spackler's bridesmaids would make the wedding.

"The last two days, I've been really nervous," Spackler said. "When they got to the airport, through security, they texted me every step of the way, so we could be sure."

A big sigh of relief came when the flight status read "departed."

Not all travelers were as lucky. One of the groomsman's wives planned to come, but when trying to book a ticket, she found tickets to be too expensive.

"A few others changed their flights and probably spent a lot more money," Spackler said.

Spackler and Zindel will be married Saturday in Omaha.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.