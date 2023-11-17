Spare Time Entertainment coming to Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — "We're looking for all different people in skilled labor like full-time cooks, tech people that are good with their hands to work on the building, the facility," said Matthew Gileau, senior field operations manager at Spare Time Entertainment.

In what will be Spare Time entertainment at Lakeside Hills Plaza. You'll hear drilling, lots of it.

"This is upwards of $15 million to build this whole space," said Gileau.

The new space inside the old Gordmans store off of 171st and Center features an arcade, bowling, laser tag and more. Spare Time Entertainment is based in the northeast. It's expanding into markets across the Midwest fueled by the rapid growth of bowling during the pandemic.

"We actually look for secondary markets," said Gileau. "That's what they're called. Their markets outside monster cities that you've heard of. We realize in family entertainment, one there's a lot of good locations. The families don't want to have to drive into the big cities."

As these facilities open, it means more job opportunities. So far they've hired about 70 people. They're looking to hire around 30 more.

"People are coming bowling a lot more because it's a great time and something to do. When everyone was stuck inside with COVID And then everyone came back out... Some of the best years we had in the bowling business are the last couple of years because everyone is excited to come out in the community again," he said.

According to the United States Bowling Congress, bowling is the number one participation sport in the United States.

It's tentatively planned to open at the end of November.

