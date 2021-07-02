Sparks fly as state senators debate which Nebraska town has the best 4th of July celebration

RALSTON, Neb. (KMTV) — Ahead of the Fourth of July weekend, two Nebraska communities went head-to-head over which one has the best celebration.

Sparks flew in the clash as State Senator Steve Lathrop argued Ralston is best while State Senator Mark Kolterman stepped up for Seward.

The fiery debate was actually a bid to promote both communities' celebrations after they were canceled last year. But that didn't mean the two didn't bring the heat in repping their communities.

The mayor of each town joined the debate today. Seward has been hosting a Fourth of July parade and celebration since 1969 while this year marks Ralston's 61st Independence Day parade and fireworks show.

