Speaker McCarthy hosts dedication of Nebraska's Willa Cather statue at U.S. Capitol

WASHINGTON — On Wednesday morning there was a ceremony to dedicate a new bronze sculpture of Nebraska writer and Red Cloud native, Willa Cather, in Washington D.C. at the Capitol. Each state gets to display two sculptures in the National Statuary Hall Collection.

Cather was a Pulitzer Prize winner and the twelfth woman represented in the National Statuary Hall Collection. It will join Ponca Chief Standing Bear as one of two new sculptures to represent Nebraska. A novelist and journalist, she's the first Pulitzer Prize winner to be honored in the Capitol.

The sculpture was created by Creighton Professor Littleton Alston, who beat out 70 other artists for the right to make it. He is also the first African American artist to create a statue of a woman for the hall.

The ceremony was presided over by Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy. Members of Congress from Nebraska and Gov. Jim Pillen were among those in attendance, and students from the Omaha Conservatory of Music performed.

There were watch parties in the state at the Nebraska History Museum in Lincoln and at the National Willa Cather Center’s Opera House in Red Cloud.

Recently, the state retired statues of J. Sterling Morton, the founder of Arbor Day, and Statesman William Jennings Bryan. Those statues now reside elsewhere in Nebraska.

Watch the entire ceremony below:

Speaker McCarthy, Gov. Pillen and other dignitaries unveil Will Cather sculpture at U.S. Capitol

