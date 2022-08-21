Special memories and stories: Omaha community says farewell to the W Dale Clark Library

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Saturday’s farewell ceremony at the W Dale Clark Library marked the final chapter of a story that started back in the 1970s when the library first opened in downtown Omaha.

Mike Frank, a new student at Creighton University at the time said his favorite memory of the library didn't have much to do with books.

"The special memory for me would have been just out to the east where they hand out food sometimes," Frank said. "I would participate in pieces of that."

Former youth services librarian Mary Mollner, remembers bringing stories to life for countless kids during her time at the library. She said the work left a big impact on them.

Kenny and Trish Champoux, are a married couple who first met at the library seven years ago during a speed dating event.

"We were each other’s last date of the evening," Trish Champoux said.

"Thirty interviews, she was the last one," Kenny Champoux said. "The best one of them all."

Marketing manager Emily Getzschman said the library is a place, that's been so many things to so many different people. Hosting events such as culinary conferences, poetry bashes and writing contests

Many are sad to see the library go, even if they understand why.

"It’s heartbreaking," Trish Champoux said. "I also understand that it's part of progress and so things change."

The library will begin moving to its new temporary location at 11th and Howard later this month.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.