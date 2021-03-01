Special needs kids are finding ways to adapt during COVID with adaptive tumbling

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - COVID has been challenging for most families with kids as they try to find something to keep them entertained. But if you are a parent with a kid who has a disability, luckily some parents found something kids can adapt to.

It's called adaptive tumbling, and kids are not only adapting but thriving.

"She absolutely loves it. She asks every night after we are done when she can come back. She is doing really good," said Lynn Snodgrass, a grandmother.

Kids starting at just two years old can participate and be included in a program designed just for them.

"For the past year we have all been susceptible to isolation and exclusion. With Special Needs Nebraska, we realize that our athletes are even more so, and they are vulnerable to not only isolation, but exclusion and it is really important that we continue to work hard and provide activities for our young athletes," said Megan Loberg-Simmering of Special Olympics Nebraska.

The program revolves around sports and play. They get to learn, strengthen their muscles as well as have a bit of fun.

"I work with schools of Nebraska. We have over 220 schools that do the unified champion program. I love the kiddos, they are so energized. They are working on their social skills so they are fun to help, wait your turn, follow directions and that is such a great benefit for this class," continues Loberg-Simmering.

"I'm happy we found something she can do because she does have some disabilities, so this makes me thrilled that she loves it," said Snodgrass.

New classes start every month and lasts four weeks. Every child, regardless of ability level, is welcome.

"We just want to make sure we are meeting the needs and making sure we are providing opportunities for them to be healthy, be safe and be social." continues Loberg-Simmering.

The kids learn basic gymnastics as well as beginning tumbling.

Volunteers for the classes are from the Pediatric Therapy Center and are held at Papillion Landing.

For more information, visit www.sone.org

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.