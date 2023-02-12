Special Olympics Nebraska hosts the polar plunge

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — It's that time of year again where warm-hearted people take a very cold dip for a good cause.

The Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics Nebraska held its annual polar plunge Saturday where several folks took the chilly dip in Lake Zorinsky.

The polar plunge is an annual event that challenges participants to show support for Special Olympics Nebraska by plunging into a lake - in the dead of winter. Plungers are encouraged to form teams and dress in costumes.

Those brave enough to run into the icy waters raised money by collecting pledges from family and friends. Prizes were also awarded for creativity and fundraising.

“It sounds crazy that you would be willing to come to a lake, we have to cut the ice off a lake, and you run in and run out, but we have so many veteran plungers that do it every year,” said Carolyn Chamberlain, president and CEO of Special Olympics Nebraska. “It’s one of the highlights of some of these corporate groups come and plunge on teams and plan it every year.”

This year there were over 600 plungers of all ages making the freezing dip into Lake Zorisnky and the event raised over $175,000 for the Special Olympics.

“It’s just to support a great cause...Special Olympics," said James Wrigley. "Sarpy county Sheriff's Office always tries to team up with them and do events like this and we just love to be a part of it.”

Proceeds from the polar plunge support over 6,000 Nebraskans with an intellectual disability who participate in Special Olympics Nebraska.

